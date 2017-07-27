FILE - In this Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, file photo, a Southwest Airlines plane takes off from Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Fla. Southwest Airlines Co. reports earnings, Thursday, July 27, 2017.
Business

Southwest beats Street 2Q forecasts

The Associated Press

July 27, 2017 3:43 AM

DALLAS

Southwest is reporting second-quarter net income of $746 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas company reported profit of $1.23 Thursday. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.24 per share, or 4 cents better than industry analysts had expected, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.

The airline posted revenue of $5.74 billion in the period, also edging out expectations.

Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. have risen 19 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed 11 percent.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LUV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LUV

