Business

UAE airline Etihad announces loss of $1.87B in 2016

The Associated Press

July 27, 2017 3:29 AM

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates

Etihad, the flag carrier of the United Arab Emirates, says it lost $1.87 billion in 2016.

The Abu Dhabi-based airline announced the massive loss in a statement Thursday.

Etihad blamed "one-off impairment charges and fuel hedging losses weighed against a solid performance of the core airline."

The announcement of the loss comes after the January announcement that former CEO James Hogan had left the airline. Hogan led an aggressive multi-year buying spree that saw the Mideast carrier snap up stakes in airlines from Europe to Australia.

Both Etihad and Dubai-based Emirates have been hurt by a one-time ban on laptops in the cabin on flights to the U.S. by the Trump administration that was just lifted. The Trump administration's travel ban on majority Muslim nations also hurt the carriers.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center

Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center 1:14

Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center
Renegade Brewing Supplies in Turlock 1:09

Renegade Brewing Supplies in Turlock
Biz Beat: Urban Cottage adds mix of antiques, crafts and more 0:41

Biz Beat: Urban Cottage adds mix of antiques, crafts and more

View More Video