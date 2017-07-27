Transgender Chinese man says he's won job bias lawsuit

FILE - In this May 18, 2016, file photo, a transgender equal rights supporter who goes by the name of "Mr. C" pauses during an interview in Beijing. The 29-year-old man, who identifies himself only as "Mr. C" to protect his parents' privacy, said the verdict on Thursday, July 27, 2017, by a district court in the southwestern city of Guiyang ruled his employment rights were violated. It ordered his previous employer, Ciming Checkup, pay him the equivalent of $297 in the country's first such discrimination lawsuit. Andy Wong, File AP Photo