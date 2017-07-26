Ex-Fiat Chrysler executive charged in union official payoff

FILE- In a July 25, 2011, file photo, Alphons Iacobelli, Vice President Employee Relations, Chrysler speaks at a news conference at the start of national contract negotiations at Chrysler Group LLC headquarters in Auburn Hills, Mich. Iacobelli has been charged in Detroit with giving $1.2 million in various gifts to a UAW vice president and other senior union managers. Iacobelli was indicted Wednesday, July 26, 2017, in an alleged conspiracy involving UAW vice president General Holiefield and Holiefield's wife, Monica Morgan. Holiefield died in 2015. Paul Sancya, File AP Photo