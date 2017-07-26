Stocks rise as corporate profits climb, investors await Fed

FILE - This Monday, July 6, 2015, file photo shows a sign for Wall Street carved into the side of a building in New York. Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street, Wednesday, July 26, 2017, as several big companies including Boeing and AT&T report solid results. AT&T said it expects its acquisition of Time Warner to close by the end of the year. U.S. Steel soared after reporting higher sales. It also issued an optimistic forecast. Mark Lennihan, File AP Photo