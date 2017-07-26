Amazon goes on hiring spree as labor market tightens

This Wednesday, July 19, 2017, photo shows an Amazon Fulfillment Center in Miami. On Wednesday, July 26, 2017, Amazon said that it’s looking to fill more than 50,000 positions across its U.S. fulfillment network. It’s planning to make thousands of job offers on the spot during its first Jobs Day on Aug. 2, where potential employees will have a chance to see what it’s like to work at Amazon by visiting one of 10 participating fulfillment centers. Alan Diaz AP Photo