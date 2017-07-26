Swedish parties plan no-confidence vote over security leak

The party leaders of the Alliance, a union between Centre, Moderate, Christian Democrats and the Liberal parties, gather at the headquarters for the Moderate party in Stockholm, Sweden, Wednesday, July 26, 2017. Sweden’s right-wing opposition parties said Wednesday they are planning a motion of no confidence in three government ministers over a security leak which could result in major changes in the minority government. Pictured from left, Alliance party leaders, Annie Lööf Centre Party), Anna Kinberg Batra