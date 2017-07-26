Swedish parties plan no-confidence vote over security leak

Sweden's right-wing opposition parties said Wednesday they are planning a motion of no confidence in three government ministers over one of the largest security breaches in the country. If passed, the vote could shake up the ruling minority coalition.
Leaders of four opposition parties announced the move following reports last week that a 2015 leak allowed IT workers abroad to access confidential information in Sweden's government and police database. The security breach allegedly came about when the Transport Agency outsourced some of its services to IBM in the Czech Republic.
The three government ministers are blamed for incompetence and delaying the release of information. Prime Minister Stefan Lofven, who described the leak as a disaster that put Sweden and Swedes in harm's way, said he first heard about it in January — some 18 months after the leak occurred.
Officials say they do not know if the leak caused any tangible damage. The head of the Transport Agency was fired in January for negligence and waiving security clearance requirements for some foreign IT workers, Swedish reports said.
"Several ministers have neglected their responsibilities," opposition Center Party leader Annie Loof said, adding that they wanted "consequences" for their actions.
It was not immediately clear when the four opposition parties, known as the Alliance, would table the motion, but the vote could happen within a few weeks, opposition leaders said.
Lofven's Social Democrats and the Green Party form the ruling minority coalition government with 138 seats in the 349-member Parliament. The Alliance commands 140 seats but would need the support of the populist, anti-immigration Sweden Democrats to achieve a majority vote to oust the three ministers.
The vote of no-confidence targets Defense Minister Peter Hultqvist, Interior Minister Anders Ygeman and Infrastructure Minister Anna Johansson, who knew about the leak earlier than the prime minister but failed to inform him.
