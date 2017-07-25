Budget impasse: Senate president meets with leadership team

Senate President Dominick Ruggerio says he has met with his leadership team as they decide how to proceed amid a standoff with the House of Representatives over the state's $9.2 billion budget.
WPRI-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2tz98zl ) the Democratic leader met Monday with top senators. He says in a statement that he looks forward to meeting with House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello this week.
Rhode Island has been operating without a state budget since July 1, after a disagreement over the details of a car tax cut that was Mattiello's top priority. The 25-day stalemate is causing uncertainty in local governments and school districts as state government operates at last year's spending levels.
Mattiello's spokesman said before the meeting that the Democratic speaker tentatively planned to meet with the Senate president on Tuesday.
