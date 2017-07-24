Business

July 24, 2017 9:08 PM

Feds giving central Maine airport more than $600K for repair

The Associated Press
AUBURN, Maine

The Federal Aviation Administration is using more than $600,000 to help rehabilitate a small airport in Auburn, Maine.

Sen. Susan Collins, a Republican, says the FAA is providing the money to help rehab a taxiway at Auburn-Lewiston Airport. Collins is the chairman of the Senate Transportation, Housing and Urban Development Appropriations Subcommittee.

Collins says the funding will help the airport create new transportation options for Maine visitors and residents. The federal Department of Transportation is awarding the funding through the FAA.

