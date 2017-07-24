AP sources: Free agent Derrick Rose meeting with Cavaliers

FILE - In this March 25, 2017, file photo, New York Knicks' Derrick Rose stands on the court during a free throw attempt in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs, in San Antonio. A person familiar with the negotiations says the Cleveland Cavaliers are discussing a contract with former NBA MVP Derrick Rose. The team is discussing a one-year deal with Rose, said the person who spoke Thursday, July 20, 2017, to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity because of the sensitive nature of the talks. Darren Abate AP Photo