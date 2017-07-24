Business

July 24, 2017 6:23 AM

IMF upgrades eurozone, Japan; leaves world outlook unchanged

The Associated Press
WASHINGTON

The International Monetary Fund is upgrading the economic outlook for Europe, Japan and China this year. But fund's forecast for global growth is unchanged from an April forecast, partly because the United States is unlikely to get much help from tax cuts and higher infrastructure spending.

The IMF left its expectation for worldwide economic growth at 3.5 percent this year. But it now forecasts 1.9 percent growth for the 19 countries that use the euro currency (up from 1.7 percent in Apri). The fund expects Japan to grow 1.3 percent (up from the previously expected 1.2 percent) and China to expand 6.7 percent (versus 6.6 percent).

The U.S. economy is expected to grow 2.1 percent, down from the 2.3 percent expected in April when hopes were higher for tax cuts.

