Supporters, foes clash over underwater oil pipeline's future

Christopher Grobbel, of Grobbel Environmental and Planning Associates, speaks during feedback session on Enbridge Inc.'s Line 5 at the Hagerty Center on the Great Lakes Campus of Northwestern Michigan College in Traverse City, Mich., Monday, July 24, 2017. Supporters and opponents of twin oil pipelines beneath the Straits of Mackinac are making their cases in a series of public meetings. Traverse City Record-Eagle via AP Jan-Michael