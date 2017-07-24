Business

July 24, 2017 1:41 AM

Eurozone economy has 'hit a speed bump' as growth cools

The Associated Press
LONDON

A closely watched survey shows that economic activity across the 19-country eurozone cooled slightly in July but remains at relatively high levels historically.

Financial information firm IHS Markit says its headline purchasing managers' index for the region fell to a six-month low of 55.8 points in July from 56.3 the previous month.

The indicator points to quarterly growth of a still-healthy 0.6 percent, down slightly from the 0.7 percent signaled for the second quarter. Official second-quarter figures are due at the start of August.

Chris Williamson, the firm's chief business economist, says it's "too early to know for sure whether the economy has merely hit a speed bump or whether the upturn is already starting to fade."

However, he says, the evidence "points to the former."

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center

Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center 1:14

Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center
Renegade Brewing Supplies in Turlock 1:09

Renegade Brewing Supplies in Turlock
Biz Beat: Urban Cottage adds mix of antiques, crafts and more 0:41

Biz Beat: Urban Cottage adds mix of antiques, crafts and more

View More Video