Business

July 23, 2017 9:08 PM

Hospitals seek public input on proposed affiliation

The Associated Press
MANCHESTER, N.H.

Two New Hampshire hospitals want to hear from the public on their plan to create a regional health care system.

Elliot Health System in Manchester and Southern New Hampshire Health System in Nashua announced their plan in June. Officials are holding two sessions to hear from the public, answer questions and provide information about their strategy.

The first is set for July 26 at the University of New Hampshire in Manchester. The second will be held Aug. 9 at the Nashua City Auditorium.

Elliot Health System includes a 296-bed hospital. Southern New Hampshire's hospital has 188 beds.

