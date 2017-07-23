Business

July 23, 2017 6:30 AM

Christie signs law for stricter punishment for DUI drivers

The Associated Press
TRENTON, N.J.

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie has signed a new law requiring that anyone convicted of killing someone while driving drunk serve at least three years in prison.

The Republican signed the law on Friday that was passed by the Democrat-led Legislature to create a new crime for causing a death by driving a car or boat while under the influence.

Before the new law, some had gotten off with lesser sentences because their crimes weren't considered first- or second-degree offenses.

The law is known as Ralph and David's Law for David Heim and Ralph Politi Jr. The driver that killed 13-year-old Heim only received 30 days in jail and the driver that was charged with hitting Politi was found not guilty of aggravated manslaughter and vehicular homicide charges.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center

Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center 1:14

Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center
Renegade Brewing Supplies in Turlock 1:09

Renegade Brewing Supplies in Turlock
Biz Beat: Urban Cottage adds mix of antiques, crafts and more 0:41

Biz Beat: Urban Cottage adds mix of antiques, crafts and more

View More Video