Business

July 23, 2017 6:19 AM

Tribal casino opens employment office in South Bend

The Associated Press
SOUTH BEND, Ind.

A tribal casino set to open its doors in South Bend next year has opened an employment office in the northern Indiana city.

The Pokagon (poh-KAY'-gun) Band of Potawatomi (paht-ah-WAH'-toh-mee) Indians says the new office was scheduled to open Monday in downtown South Bend's Union Station. It will be the primary human resources office for the 1,200 workers expected to be hired for the Four Winds Casino South Bend.

That casino project was announced in December and it's expected to open in early 2018. The casino is expected to draw business from Indiana's existing casinos that already are seeing business shrink because of competition from surrounding states.

The Pokagon Band currently has Four Winds casinos at three southwestern Michigan locations, with its largest in New Buffalo.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center

Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center 1:14

Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center
Renegade Brewing Supplies in Turlock 1:09

Renegade Brewing Supplies in Turlock
Biz Beat: Urban Cottage adds mix of antiques, crafts and more 0:41

Biz Beat: Urban Cottage adds mix of antiques, crafts and more

View More Video