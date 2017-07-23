Tribal casino opens employment office in South Bend

A tribal casino set to open its doors in South Bend next year has opened an employment office in the northern Indiana city.
The Pokagon (poh-KAY'-gun) Band of Potawatomi (paht-ah-WAH'-toh-mee) Indians says the new office was scheduled to open Monday in downtown South Bend's Union Station. It will be the primary human resources office for the 1,200 workers expected to be hired for the Four Winds Casino South Bend.
That casino project was announced in December and it's expected to open in early 2018. The casino is expected to draw business from Indiana's existing casinos that already are seeing business shrink because of competition from surrounding states.
The Pokagon Band currently has Four Winds casinos at three southwestern Michigan locations, with its largest in New Buffalo.
Comments