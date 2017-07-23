Business

July 23, 2017 1:07 AM

UAE official: Qatar must change its ways as part of talks

The Associated Press
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates

A top official in the Arab bloc isolating Qatar says the Gulf state needs to change its policies as part of any direct negotiations to resolve the crisis.

Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani said late Friday that Qatar is prepared to talk with the four countries lined up against it, but that any resolution must respect its sovereignty and the terms cannot be dictated from outside.

United Arab Emirates Minister of State for Foreign Relations Anwar al-Gargash responded in a Twitter post late Saturday that dialogue is necessary, but that Qatar must review its policies since repeating its previous positions only "deepens the crisis."

Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt and Bahrain cut ties and transport links with Qatar in early June.

