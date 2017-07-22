Ruling allows new Carson City casino without hotel rooms

A judge has ruled that a now-closed casino's license can be transferred to a new casino in Carson City, which means the new operation won't have to build a hotel with at least 100 rooms.
The Nevada Appeal (https://goo.gl/vhYDJh ) reports that District Judge James Wilson's ruling upholds the Carson City Board of Supervisors' decision allowing the now-defunct Horseshoe Club's unrestricted gamling license to be moved to the new Silver Bullet Casino.
A city ordinance requires new casinos to have at least 100 rooms in order to operate an unrestricted gambling casino in Carson city.
The Horseshoe was grandfathered in and didn't have to have the rooms. It closed in 2014 after operating since the 1970s.
Several other casinos sued to overturn the board's decision and block the license transfer.
