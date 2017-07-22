Business

July 22, 2017 10:22 AM

Ruling allows new Carson City casino without hotel rooms

The Associated Press
CARSON CITY, Nev.

A judge has ruled that a now-closed casino's license can be transferred to a new casino in Carson City, which means the new operation won't have to build a hotel with at least 100 rooms.

The Nevada Appeal (https://goo.gl/vhYDJh ) reports that District Judge James Wilson's ruling upholds the Carson City Board of Supervisors' decision allowing the now-defunct Horseshoe Club's unrestricted gamling license to be moved to the new Silver Bullet Casino.

A city ordinance requires new casinos to have at least 100 rooms in order to operate an unrestricted gambling casino in Carson city.

The Horseshoe was grandfathered in and didn't have to have the rooms. It closed in 2014 after operating since the 1970s.

Several other casinos sued to overturn the board's decision and block the license transfer.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center

Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center 1:14

Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center
Renegade Brewing Supplies in Turlock 1:09

Renegade Brewing Supplies in Turlock
Biz Beat: Urban Cottage adds mix of antiques, crafts and more 0:41

Biz Beat: Urban Cottage adds mix of antiques, crafts and more

View More Video