Alabama, local officials mark groundbreaking of tire center

Company officials said this week that a tire distribution center set for construction in southeast Alabama will add 30 jobs.
Gateway Tire and Service broke ground on the project this week in Dothan, with a ceremony that included Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey. The Dothan Eagle reported that the $11 million project is scheduled to be finished by early spring.
Ivey said the project represents state and local government working alongside business organizations to attract new investment.
"It's a team effort and we have to keep it up because it produces good results," she said.
Dennis King, vice president of corporate operations for Gateway Tire and Service, said the center will employ warehouse workers, truck drivers, forklift operators, clerical staff and salespeople. The company plans to begin construction in August and begin hiring employees about a month before it opens.
Gateway Tire and Service is a wholesale and retail tire dealer. Its parent company is Dunlap & Kyle Company, Inc., founded in 1929 and headquartered in Batesville, Miss.
