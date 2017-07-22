Business

July 22, 2017 9:19 AM

Unemployment slightly up in Maine for month of June

The Associated Press
AUGUSTA, Maine

The Maine Department of Labor says unemployment nosed up slightly in the state in June.

The labor department says the preliminary seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 3.5 percent for June was up from 3.2 percent in May, but down from 3.9 percent a year ago.

The labor department says there were still bright spots to the employment picture, as the number of unemployed people was down 2,500 over the year to 24,700. The unemployment rate in the state has also been 4 percent or less for 21 consecutive months.

Maine's unemployment rate was less than the nationwide rate of 4.4 percent, but rose from 4.3 percent in May. New England's unemployment rate was 4.1 percent.

