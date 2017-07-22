Business

July 22, 2017 6:19 AM

Data breach has Arkansas seeking new vendor

The Associated Press
LITTLE ROCK, Ark.

Arkansas is seeking someone else to provide database services after a breach during the spring impacted 600,000 of the state's residents.

America's Job Link Alliance-TS has held a contract with the state since 2007. In March, it told the Department of Workforce Services that records of at least 19,000 state job applicants had been compromised, but what was taken wasn't immediately known.

Agency spokesman Steven Guntharp says Workforce Services now knows that 598,533 Arkansans were impacted, though no one has complained of identity theft.

Guntharp told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette the agency is seeking a new vendor.

