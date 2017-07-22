President Donald Trump waves as he departs after a meeting with survivors of the attack on USS Arizona at Pearl Harbor, in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, July 21, 2017, in Washington.
Business

July 22, 2017 12:25 AM

Trump to attend commissioning of USS Gerald R. Ford

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE Associated Press
WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump will help commission the USS Gerald R. Ford, a $12.9 billion warship that will officially be turned over to the Navy.

The nation's commander in chief is traveling to Naval Station Norfolk in Virginia on Saturday to preside over a ceremony during which the USS Ford will formally join the fleet. The vessel is the first member of the next generation of nuclear-powered aircraft carriers and is named after the country's 38th president.

Construction started in 2009 and was to be completed by September 2015 at a cost of $10.5 billion. The Navy blames the delays and budget overruns on the ship's state-of-the-art systems.

The vessel completed sea trials in April but still will go through a battery of tests and workups at sea.

