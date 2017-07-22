Who benefits most from state and local tax deduction?

Republicans are trying to eliminate the federal deduction for state and local taxes as part of a package to overhaul America's tax system. Almost 44 million people claimed the deduction in 2014.
The average deduction for taxpayers who claimed it in each state and the District of Columbia:
___
United States: $11,846
1New York: $21,038
2Connecticut: $18,940
3New Jersey: $17,183
4California: $17,148
5District of Columbia: $15,452
6Massachusetts: $14,761
7Illinois: $12,878
8Maryland: $12,443
9Minnesota: $12,236
10Rhode Island: $12,139
11Vermont: $11,844
12Oregon: $11,824
13Wisconsin: $11,272
14Maine: $10,885
15Nebraska: $10,791
16Virginia: $10,778
17Pennsylvania: $10,743
18Ohio: $10,026
19New Hampshire: $9,672
20Iowa: $9,636
21Kentucky: $9,389
22Missouri: $9,374
23Michigan: $9,198
24Kansas: $9,110
25North Carolina: $9,071
26Hawaii: $9,016
27West Virginia: $9,011
28Montana: $8,897
29Arkansas: $8,816
30Delaware: $8,801
31Georgia: $8,696
32Colorado: $8,599
33Indiana: $8,306
34Idaho: $8,301
35South Carolina: $8,255
36Oklahoma: $7,877
37Utah: $7,807
38Texas: $7,594
39Washington: $7,077
40Arizona: $7,021
41Florida: $6,984
42New Mexico: $6,885
43North Dakota: $6,880
44Louisiana: $6,693
45Mississippi: $6,207
46Nevada: $5,877
47Wyoming: $5,754
48South Dakota: $5,751
49Alabama: $5,631
50Tennessee: $5,316
51Alaska: $4,789
Comments