AP sources: Kyrie Irving asks Cavaliers to trade him

FILE - In this Feb. 27, 2017, file photo, Cleveland Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving talks with a teammate in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks in Cleveland. Two people familiar with the situation says All-Star guard Kyrie Irving has asked the Cavaliers to trade him. Irving made the request last week to owner Dan Gilbert, said the persons who spoke Friday, July 21, 2017, to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team is not commenting on the star’s demands. Tony Dejak, File AP Photo