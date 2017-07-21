FILE - In this Sept. 1, 2015, file photo, Rowan County Clerk Kim Davis, right, talks with David Moore following her office's refusal to issue marriage licenses at the Rowan County Courthouse in Morehead, Ky. On Friday, July 21, 2017, a federal judge has ordered Kentucky taxpayers to pay more than $220,000 in attorneys' fees for the elected county clerk who caused a national uproar by refusing to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples.
Business

July 21, 2017 10:49 AM

Kentucky told to pay attorney fees in same-sex marriage case

By ADAM BEAM Associated Press
FRANKFORT, Ky.

A federal judge has ordered Kentucky taxpayers to pay more than $220,000 in attorneys' fees in a same-sex couple's winning fight against a county clerk who refused to issue them a marriage license. But the clerk wasn't liable for those fees.

U.S. District Judge David Bunning said Friday that Rowan County Clerk Kim Davis was acting for the state government when she refused to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples on the basis of her personal religious beliefs. He ordered the state, instead, to pay $222,695 in attorneys' fees and another $2,008 in costs. He said the county government and Davis herself are not liable.

Davis spent five days in jail for refusing a judge's order that she issue the licenses to gay couples shortly after a U.S. Supreme Court decision effectively legalized same-sex marriage nationwide. Kentucky's Republican governor signed a law last year that removed the names of clerks from state marriage licenses.

