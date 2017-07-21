Kentucky told to pay attorney fees in same-sex marriage case

FILE - In this Sept. 1, 2015, file photo, Rowan County Clerk Kim Davis, right, talks with David Moore following her office's refusal to issue marriage licenses at the Rowan County Courthouse in Morehead, Ky. On Friday, July 21, 2017, a federal judge has ordered Kentucky taxpayers to pay more than $220,000 in attorneys' fees for the elected county clerk who caused a national uproar by refusing to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples. Timothy D. Easley, File AP Photo