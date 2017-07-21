Business

July 21, 2017 3:28 AM

State board OKs psychiatric hospital in Bettendorf

The Associated Press
ANKENY, Iowa

A state board has approved construction of a psychiatric hospital in Bettendorf.

The Iowa Health Facilities Council voted 4-1 Thursday at its meeting in Ankeny in favor of the $15 million, 72-bed hospital proposed by Strategic Behavioral Health, which is based in Memphis, Tennessee.

The project was opposed by two major health care systems in the Quad Cities area. Their officials told the board they already offer sufficient services and would be harmed by a facility built by the for-profit company.

Supporters testified that the hospital would provide desperately needed mental health services for eastern Iowa.

The Iowa Health Facilities Council is charged with determining whether large health care projects are necessary or whether they would create expensive duplications of services.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center

Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center 1:14

Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center
Renegade Brewing Supplies in Turlock 1:09

Renegade Brewing Supplies in Turlock
Biz Beat: Urban Cottage adds mix of antiques, crafts and more 0:41

Biz Beat: Urban Cottage adds mix of antiques, crafts and more

View More Video