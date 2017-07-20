In this Tuesday, July 18, 2017 photo, Jennifer Moreno offers prayers at a shrine to the Virgen of Guadalupe in Passaic, N.J. Passaic, a city 12 miles from Manhattan, has become a second Puebla for many Mexicans who moved here from the state of Puebla in search of a better life.
In this Tuesday, July 18, 2017 photo, Jennifer Moreno offers prayers at a shrine to the Virgen of Guadalupe in Passaic, N.J. Passaic, a city 12 miles from Manhattan, has become a second Puebla for many Mexicans who moved here from the state of Puebla in search of a better life. Seth Wenig AP Photo
In this Tuesday, July 18, 2017 photo, Jennifer Moreno offers prayers at a shrine to the Virgen of Guadalupe in Passaic, N.J. Passaic, a city 12 miles from Manhattan, has become a second Puebla for many Mexicans who moved here from the state of Puebla in search of a better life. Seth Wenig AP Photo

Business

July 20, 2017 6:19 AM

New Jersey city has Mexican flavor of the state of Puebla

By CLAUDIA TORRENS Associated Press
PASSAIC, N.J.

A New Jersey city has become a home to thousands of Mexican immigrants from the state of Puebla who moved to the U.S. in search of a better life.

Mexican taquerias, bakeries and dress shops are spread throughout downtown, and Passaic (puh-SAY'-ihk) is also home to some of the main distributors of Mexican food in the Northeast.

Ana Flores is the director of the office the government of Puebla set up in Passaic five years ago. She says more than 60 percent of the city's roughly 22,000 Mexican natives are from Puebla.

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie visited Puebla on a trip to Mexico in 2014, in part because 37 percent of the 232,000 first- and second-generation Mexican-Americans who live in New Jersey trace their roots to that Mexican state.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center

Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center 1:14

Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center
Renegade Brewing Supplies in Turlock 1:09

Renegade Brewing Supplies in Turlock
Biz Beat: Urban Cottage adds mix of antiques, crafts and more 0:41

Biz Beat: Urban Cottage adds mix of antiques, crafts and more

View More Video