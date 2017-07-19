Business

July 19, 2017 9:12 PM

Power company encourages reducing energy use Thursday

The Associated Press
BURLINGTON, Vt.

The Burlington Electric Department is encouraging the community to reduce its energy use during what's expected to be a hot summer day.

As part of its Defeat the Peak program, the company suggests that residents reduce their energy use from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, when temperatures are expected to be in the 80s. It advises turning off air conditioning before leaving for work and keeping it off or using less cool settings until 7 p.m. It also encourages residents to wait until after 7 p.m. to use washing machines, dryers, dishwaters and other appliances.

The company says it will be taking part at its Pine Street facility by turning off all non-essential lights and raising the thermostat to 75 degrees to adjust its use of air conditioning.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center

Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center 1:14

Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center
Renegade Brewing Supplies in Turlock 1:09

Renegade Brewing Supplies in Turlock
Biz Beat: Urban Cottage adds mix of antiques, crafts and more 0:41

Biz Beat: Urban Cottage adds mix of antiques, crafts and more

View More Video