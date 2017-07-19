Las Vegas officials OK plans for minor league soccer team

Las Vegas is getting a minor league soccer team.
City officials on Wednesday approved a 15-year lease agreement that allows a United Soccer League expansion team to use Cashman Field starting next year.
The yet-to-be-named club will become the 33rd team in the USL. It will share the facility with the Las Vegas 51s minor league baseball franchise.
Brett Lashbrook is the owner of Las Vegas Pro Soccer, LLC. He says the organization believes downtown Las Vegas is the "ideal location for professional soccer."
The organization on its website is accepting suggestions from the local community for the team's name.
Interested fans can already place $20 deposits for season tickets.
