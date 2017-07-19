Business

July 19, 2017 6:23 AM

Walker to meet with Republican leaders to talk budget

The Associated Press
MADISON, Wis.

Gov. Scott Walker is scheduled to meet with Republican legislative leaders to discuss the stalled state budget that's nearly three weeks past due.

The meeting Wednesday comes the day after Senate Republicans publicly released their proposal for solving the remaining issues holding up passage of a two-year spending plan.

The biggest area of disagreement between Senate and Assembly Republicans is how to pay for roads. The Senate proposed borrowing an additional $712 million. Assembly Republicans have said they won't vote for more borrowing without a way to pay for it. Walker and Senate Republicans have refused to consider raising taxes or vehicle fees.

The Senate budget proposal would also eliminate the prevailing wage and the personal property tax and allow more families to qualify for the statewide private school voucher program.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center

Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center 1:14

Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center
Renegade Brewing Supplies in Turlock 1:09

Renegade Brewing Supplies in Turlock
Biz Beat: Urban Cottage adds mix of antiques, crafts and more 0:41

Biz Beat: Urban Cottage adds mix of antiques, crafts and more

View More Video