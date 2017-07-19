Cattle drive provides special view of Cheyenne Frontier Days

Cowboys on horseback recreated a part of Cheyenne's past recently when they drove about 550 Corriente steers on the city's major thoroughfares.
Their efforts were part of the Cheyenne Frontier Days cattle drive, an event which marks the unofficial start to the 121st "Daddy of 'em All."
Mitch Carter, CFD Rodeo Committee chairman, said the cattle drive is a "kickoff to show the city of Cheyenne we're ready to go."
Corriente steers originated in Mexico and are specially bred for rodeo, Carter said. The animals will compete in steer wrestling, team roping and steer roping events at CFD.
Sunday's cattle drive started around 7:15 a.m. as CFD volunteers herded steers from pasture land north of Cheyenne near Interstate 25 and Horse Creek Road.
The Dandies, a precision riding group made up of local young women took part, too, and waved as they passed by on their horses.
Spectators watched as steers and horses kicked up dust on Frontage Road near Interstate 25.
The animals' hooves clicked on the pavement, which created a beat that resembled a rhythm section in a band.
Estelle and Brandon Bennett of Cheyenne had a clear view from the grass near Frontage Road. The Bennetts watch the cattle drive every year with their children, Logan, 7, and Rayanne, 2.
"I love horses," Logan Bennett said in a happy and excited voice.
Down the road, Katie Upton was watching with her son, Parker, 4, and daughter Avery, who is just 8 weeks old.
Katie's husband, Chris, was at work at the Wyoming National Guard so he couldn't attend. But she joined several relatives to watch the event, including her brother, Scott Swallow, his wife, Heather, and their children, Tanner and Madalynn.
Upton, who was born and raised in Cheyenne, said the drive gives people a chance to see the steers up close.
Tanner Swallow, 6, has a special ability that he put to good use Sunday. "I can speak cow," he said.
So what were the steers trying to communicate? "They wanted to leave," he said.
Tony and Audrey Adams and niece Haley Martin, had never seen the cattle drive before.
Martin, 19, moved to Cheyenne from Jacksonville, Florida in October. She is studying journalism at Laramie County Community College.
"When I told Haley about it, she thinks of cattle on a truck," Tony Adams said. "I told her, 'no, the cattle are coming by and guys on horses are leading them.' They don't do that down south, not in Florida anyway," he said.
Audrey Adams is a Cheyenne native and has attended many CFD events except the cattle drive. She said she was glad she crossed it off her list.
"It's free and it's family-friendly."
Paula and Rod Havens watched with their grandchildren, their son, Logan and a friend.
The couple's grandchildren Shayla Havens, 6, and Carson Havens, 4, came from Colorado and joined their cousin Jackson Bradford, 6, of Cheyenne.
"Look at how many of them (there are)," Carson Havens said, as the steers moved past him.
"There's a bunch of them. Holy cow," Shayla Havens said.
"I knew you were going to say that, Shay," Carson replied.
Shayla learned something, too.
"There's poop everywhere," she said after the animals passed by.
