Business

July 18, 2017 9:15 PM

Scientists to unveil new tool to map bees around farms

The Associated Press
ORONO, Maine

Scientists with the University of Maine say they have developed a new tool to allow blueberry growers to get a handle on how many bees they can expect to see around their fields.

The tool is called "BeeMapper." The university plans to unveil it on Wednesday at Blueberry Hill Farm in Jonesboro as part of the UMaine Cooperative Extension's annual Wild Blueberry Summer Field Day.

UMaine doctoral candidate Brianne Du Clos (doo-CLOH') led development of BeeMapper. She says it will give farmers a better understanding of predicted abundance of wild bees in the landscapes that surround their crop fields.

The university says farmers can better budget for honeybee hives if they know the numbers and types of wild bees in the areas around their fields.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center

Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center 1:14

Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center
Renegade Brewing Supplies in Turlock 1:09

Renegade Brewing Supplies in Turlock
Biz Beat: Urban Cottage adds mix of antiques, crafts and more 0:41

Biz Beat: Urban Cottage adds mix of antiques, crafts and more

View More Video