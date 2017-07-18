Business

July 18, 2017 9:19 AM

Arkansas agency closes Pine Bluff rice mill

The Associated Press
PINE BLUFF, Ark.

The Arkansas Department of Agriculture has closed a Pine Bluff rice mill after the company laid off 35 workers without notice while defaulting on $10 million in state loans.

Department spokesman Adriane Barnes tells the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette (http://bit.ly/2tC3qM5 ) that the "cease and desist" notice issued to Southwind Milling Co. prohibits the movement of rough rice in or out of the mill.

Barnes says the company will be required to remain closed until it secures more bonds or finds more cash capital and can once again comply with the state Public Grain Warehouse Act.

Barnes says the department's decision for the closure was prompted by "financial deficits" found in company records when it sought to renew its state license to store grain.

