July 18, 2017 6:09 AM

Cedar Falls to study making mayor a part-time position

The Associated Press
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa

A proposal to turn the Cedar Falls mayor's job into a part-time position has run into opposition but remains alive.

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports (http://bit.ly/2u4EoqP ) that the City Council voted 5-2 Monday night to review the mayor's salary as part of a city pay plan study and eliminate redundancy in city code regarding the duties of the mayor and city administrator. Any changes would be delayed until Jan. 1, 2020, after the 2019 city elections.

Several people spoke against any change.

Mayor Jim Brown, who's said he'll seek re-election, thinks the job should remain a full-time post. City Council Member Nick Taiber thinks there's too much duplication of the mayor's and the city administrator's duties.

The mayoral yearly salary is more than $89,000, plus health insurance and pension benefits.

