Michael Vick: Kaepernick needs a haircut for job search

FILE - In this Jan. 1, 2017, file photo, former Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Vick stands on the sidelines before NFL football game between the Falcons and the New Orleans Saints in Atlanta. Vick told Fox Sports 1 Monday, July 17, 2017, that former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick should get a haircut in order to "try to be more presentable" as he searches for another NFL job. John Bazemore, File AP Photo