Cape Fear Memorial Bridge to undergo repairs on metal grates

Lane closures are planned for a North Carolina bridge to help workers make repairs.
The N.C. Department of Transportation says there will be intermittent lane closures on the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge beginning Tuesday to allow workers to repair the metal grates on the bridge deck.
A statement from NCDOT said the closures will begin at 9 p.m. Tuesday and are expected to be complete by Wednesday morning.
One lane will remain open at all times. While there will not be a detour, authorities say motorists should expect delays.
Comments