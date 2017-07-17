Business

July 17, 2017 11:49 PM

McAuliffe aims to improve trade with Mexico

The Associated Press
RICHMOND, Va.

Gov. Terry McAuliffe has announced that Virginia and Mexico City have signed a Memorandum of Understanding designed to promote trade.

McAuliffe announced the MOU last week. It is the second one he's signed this summer with a locality in Mexico.

The Democratic governor has been critical of Republican President Donald Trump's trade policies. McAuliffe has been a huge booster of Virginia's role in international trade. He's taken frequent trips abroad to promote the Old Dominion and to try and lure companies to Virginia.

Mexico is one of Virginia's top export destinations.

