Maryland-based Perdue Farms releases chicken welfare report

A major poultry provider with headquarters in Maryland says it's stepping up efforts to improve its chickens' lives.
The Baltimore Sun reports Salisbury-based Perdue Farms released the first annual report on Monday about plans it announced in June 2016 changing how chickens are raised and slaughtered. The report says progress was made including alteration of breeding methods that promoted faster growth but also injury.
The company also said stunning systems that minimize stress would be installed for birds headed to processing.
Company chairman Jim Perdue and senior vice president Bruce Stewart-Brown say changes would eventually affect more than 1,500 contract farmers and 5,000 chicken houses.
Humane Society of the U.S. vice president Josh Balk says Perdue has become the largest poultry producer to ensure chickens in its supply chain are treated better.
