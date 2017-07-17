The sky is overcast at the end of a work day on Monday, July 17, 2017, in Pyongyang, North Korea, where the 105-story pyramid-shaped Ryugyong Hotel is seen in this photograph towering over residential apartments. The hotel has been under construction since 1987 and was intended to be a landmark and a symbol of progress and prosperity, but the economic difficulties that the country went through forced the project into repeated delays and nearly 30-years later, it has become a major Pyongyang landmark but has never been used as a hotel, as it was intended.
The sky is overcast at the end of a work day on Monday, July 17, 2017, in Pyongyang, North Korea, where the 105-story pyramid-shaped Ryugyong Hotel is seen in this photograph towering over residential apartments. The hotel has been under construction since 1987 and was intended to be a landmark and a symbol of progress and prosperity, but the economic difficulties that the country went through forced the project into repeated delays and nearly 30-years later, it has become a major Pyongyang landmark but has never been used as a hotel, as it was intended. Wong Maye-E AP Photo
The sky is overcast at the end of a work day on Monday, July 17, 2017, in Pyongyang, North Korea, where the 105-story pyramid-shaped Ryugyong Hotel is seen in this photograph towering over residential apartments. The hotel has been under construction since 1987 and was intended to be a landmark and a symbol of progress and prosperity, but the economic difficulties that the country went through forced the project into repeated delays and nearly 30-years later, it has become a major Pyongyang landmark but has never been used as a hotel, as it was intended. Wong Maye-E AP Photo

Business

July 17, 2017 10:44 AM

Japan says this is a time to raise pressure on North Korea

The Associated Press
UNITED NATIONS

Japan's government spokesman says this is a moment to raise pressure on North Korea — not a time for dialogue.

Norio Maruyama said North Korea has reached "a new level" with its latest launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile "and this is a time to raise pressure in order to be able to conduct a serious dialogue."

He told a briefing Monday for a group of U.N. correspondents that "dialogue for the sake of dialogue is meaningless."

The U.S. wants to toughen U.N. sanctions against the North, including restricting oil sales. Maryuyama said "we are considering" tougher U.N. sanctions. He also said, "we need to see what sanctions are most successful."

Maruyama urged all countries to implement U.N. sanctions and called on China and Russia to use their influence to play "an even more constructive role" with North Korea.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center

Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center 1:14

Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center
Renegade Brewing Supplies in Turlock 1:09

Renegade Brewing Supplies in Turlock
Biz Beat: Urban Cottage adds mix of antiques, crafts and more 0:41

Biz Beat: Urban Cottage adds mix of antiques, crafts and more

View More Video