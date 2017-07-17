TASTE OF THE TOUR: Chestnuts and Rhone Valley delights

Britain's Chris Froome, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, and teammate Spain's Mikel Landa cross a bridge as the rest of the pack follows during the fifteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 189.5 kilometers

117.8 miles) with start in Laissac-Severac l'Eglise and finish in Le Puy-en-Velay, France, Sunday, July 16, 2017.