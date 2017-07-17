Boston Rep. Jeffrey Sanchez to chair powerful budget panel

FILE - In this Nov. 14, 2012 file photo, Massachusetts State Rep. Jeffrey Sanchez, D-Boston, participates in a legislative hearing at the Statehouse. in Boston. House Speaker Robert DeLeo has tapped Sanchez in July 2017 to head the powerful House Ways and Means Committee. He succeeds Rep. Brian Dempsey, a Haverhill Democrat who announced he was leaving the Legislature to join a Boston lobbying firm. Steven Senne, File AP Photo