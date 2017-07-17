FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2015 file photo, Italian journalists Gianluigi Nuzzi and Emiliano Fittipaldi talk to reporters outside the Vatican City from the Perugino gate. Other than St. Peter's Basilica, there's hardly better real estate in this tiny city state than the sprawling penthouse apartment in the Vatican gardens, where the rooftop terrace has in-your-face views of the dome itself and overlooks the Vatican hotel that Pope Francis calls home.
FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2015 file photo, Italian journalists Gianluigi Nuzzi and Emiliano Fittipaldi talk to reporters outside the Vatican City from the Perugino gate. Other than St. Peter's Basilica, there's hardly better real estate in this tiny city state than the sprawling penthouse apartment in the Vatican gardens, where the rooftop terrace has in-your-face views of the dome itself and overlooks the Vatican hotel that Pope Francis calls home. Gregorio Borgia, File AP Photo

July 17, 2017 3:15 AM

A cardinal, a terrace and another scandal for Pope Francis

By NICOLE WINFIELD Associated Press
VATICAN CITY

The Vatican is putting the former president and treasurer of its children's hospital on trial on charges they illegally diverted nearly a half-million euros in hospital donations to fund extensive renovations on the retirement home of the former Vatican No. 2.

It's the latest financial scandal for Pope Francis, who has been trying to clean up centuries of murky business dealings in the world's tiniest city state.

A recent Associated Press investigation uncovered a secret 2014 Vatican probe that found that the hospital's mission under its past administration had become "more aimed at profit" than patient care.

The trial opening Tuesday reveals how some of that money was spent: Former hospital president Giuseppe Profiti has admitted he used the money to renovate the penthouse, but said it was an investment.

