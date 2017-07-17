Business

July 17, 2017 12:39 AM

EU, Britain kick off 1st big session on divorce proceedings

The Associated Press
BRUSSELS

The European Union and Britain kick off their first full session of their divorce proceedings with both sides bent on seeking a quick breakthrough on unraveling ties that have bound them for decades.

U.K. Secretary of State David Davis said at the start of the four-day session Monday that "it is incredibly important we now make good progress."

The talks this week are set to center on the rights of citizens in each other's nations post-Brexit, the bill Britain has to pay to meet existing commitments, the border issue in Ireland and the pre-eminence of the EU's Court of Justice.

The two hope there will be sufficient progress on those issues this summer so that talks on a future relationship between the two can start in October or November.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center

Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center 1:14

Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center
Renegade Brewing Supplies in Turlock 1:09

Renegade Brewing Supplies in Turlock
Biz Beat: Urban Cottage adds mix of antiques, crafts and more 0:41

Biz Beat: Urban Cottage adds mix of antiques, crafts and more

View More Video