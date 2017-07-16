Business

July 16, 2017 7:48 AM

Arkansas investment earnings top $57 million

The Associated Press
LITTLE ROCK, Ark.

Arkansas' treasurer says the state treasury earned $57.5 million on its investment of more than $3 billion during the past year, the most in almost a decade.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports (http://bit.ly/2tugz9T ) that interest earnings during the 2017 fiscal year that ended June 30 are the largest since fiscal 2009's $72.6 million.

By comparison, Arkansas' treasury earned $22.3 million during the 2015 fiscal year and $48.9 million in in the 2016 fiscal year.

Records in Treasurer Dennis Milligan's office indicate that the treasury had an average of $3.4 billion to invest during the past year, up from $3.2 billion in fiscal 2016 and $2.8 million in fiscal 2015.

Milligan's office says the investments include $3.28 billion in bonds, about $277,500 in demand accounts and about $155,000 in money market accounts.

