A man walks on a flooded street Friday, July 14, 2017, in Gurnee, Ill. Illinois officials said Friday that several thousand buildings have been affected by "unprecedented" flooding north of Chicago, and the damage is expected to worsen this weekend as water flows down rivers into the state from Wisconsin. G-Jun Yam AP Photo
Business

July 15, 2017 8:57 AM

School officials worry Illinois flooding may impact classes

The Associated Press
ROUND LAKE, Ill.

Officials in one Illinois school district are concerned that flooding from recent rainfall will impact the start of classes next month.

The Chicago Tribune reports (http://trib.in/2tWOAlo ) that bookshelves in W.J. Murphy Elementary School's library are completely covered by water. The gym, a music room and computer room also are flooded at the school in Lake County's Round Lake, northwest of Chicago and south of Wisconsin's state line.

District operations executive director Shelia Duhon says computers were under water and the school's computer server room in the basement was flooded. Water also stood in four fourth-grade classrooms.

Classes are to start in late August.

Heavy rainfall hit the Midwest on Wednesday. Illinois officials said Friday that some 6,800 buildings had been affected by "unprecedented" flooding north of Chicago.

