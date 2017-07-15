FILE- In this Tuesday, July 4, 2017 file photo, the Energy Observer, a former race boat turned into a autonomous navigation with hydrogen, sails on the Seine river in Paris. A boat that fuels itself is setting off from Paris Saturday, July 15, 2017, on a six-year round-the-world journey that its designers hope serves as a model for emissions-free energy networks of the future.
FILE- In this Tuesday, July 4, 2017 file photo, the Energy Observer, a former race boat turned into a autonomous navigation with hydrogen, sails on the Seine river in Paris. A boat that fuels itself is setting off from Paris Saturday, July 15, 2017, on a six-year round-the-world journey that its designers hope serves as a model for emissions-free energy networks of the future. Kamil Zihnioglu, File AP Photo
FILE- In this Tuesday, July 4, 2017 file photo, the Energy Observer, a former race boat turned into a autonomous navigation with hydrogen, sails on the Seine river in Paris. A boat that fuels itself is setting off from Paris Saturday, July 15, 2017, on a six-year round-the-world journey that its designers hope serves as a model for emissions-free energy networks of the future. Kamil Zihnioglu, File AP Photo

Business

July 15, 2017 8:54 AM

Self-fueling boat sets off from Paris on 6-year world trip

The Associated Press
PARIS

A boat that fuels itself is setting off around the world from Paris on a six-year journey that its designers hope will serves as a model for emissions-free energy networks of the future.

Energy Observer will use its solar panels, wind turbines and a hydrogen fuel cell system to power its trip. The 5 million-euro ($5.25 million) boat heads off Saturday from Paris toward the Atlantic.

The futuristic-looking 30.5-meter (100-foot) boat will rely on sun or wind during the day and tap into its hydrogen reservoirs at night. It produces its own hydrogen through electrolysis of sea water.

Originally designed in 1983, the boat enjoyed a successful career in open-sea sailing races before skippers Frederic Dahirel and Victorien Erussard and a French research institute converted it into the Energy Observer project.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center

Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center 1:14

Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center
Renegade Brewing Supplies in Turlock 1:09

Renegade Brewing Supplies in Turlock
Biz Beat: Urban Cottage adds mix of antiques, crafts and more 0:41

Biz Beat: Urban Cottage adds mix of antiques, crafts and more

View More Video