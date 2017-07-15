Congressman announces $400,000 grant for Ottumwa airport

A Democratic congressman from Iowa has announced a $400,000 federal grant awarded to the Ottumwa Regional Airport.
Rep. Dave Loebsack says the grant comes from the U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Aviation Administration. The funding will be used for the reconstruction of 6,500 feet of the existing runway pavement that has reached the end of its useful life.
Loebsack says improving local airports is one of his priorities, because it not only "ensures the safety of travelers, but is also important for economic development in the region."
