FILE - In this May 24, 2017, file photo, Budget Director Mick Mulvaney testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, before the House Budget Committee hearing on President Donald Trump's fiscal 2018 federal budget. The White House says worsening tax revenues will cause the budget deficit to jump to $702 billion this year. That's a $99 billion spike from what was predicted less than two months ago. The report from the Office of Management and Budget comes on the heels of a Congressional Budget Office analysis that scuttled White House claims that its May budget would balance the federal ledger within 10 years.
Business

July 14, 2017 11:32 PM

White House says budget deficit to be $99B higher this year

By ANDREW TAYLOR Associated Press
WASHINGTON

The White House Budget Office says the budget deficit is going to be larger than expected this year by $99 billion.

The Office of Management and Budget points to worsening tax revenues to explain why its forecast two months ago is off the mark. The budget deficit is now expected to be $702 billion this year. Last year's deficit registered $585 billion.

The White House kept its budget report to a bare-bones minimum and cast blame on "the failed policies of the previous administration."

The OMB report comes after a Congressional Budget Office analysis scuttled White House claims that its May budget, if implemented to the letter, would balance the federal ledger within 10 years.

