Former US President Jimmy Carter out of hospital in Canada

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:14 Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center Pause 1:09 Renegade Brewing Supplies in Turlock 0:41 Biz Beat: Urban Cottage adds mix of antiques, crafts and more 0:32 Exit Escape Room opens 2:01 An experience beyond just a haircut at Modesto's Erin Milan Salon & Spa 0:51 Piñatas, candy and more galore at Modesto's Mercado Y Dulceria Mexico 0:37 Toor de Cakes and Servpro owner Harinder Toor 0:45 Wrist Society profile 0:32 Combat Zone Fitness to open in Turlock 2:17 Mark Zuckerberg has a new housemate: Jarvis Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Former U.S. president Jimmy Carter shook the hands of every passenger on a flight headed to Washington from Atlanta, Georgia, on June 8. Video shared by passenger James Parker Sheffield shows the 92-year-old Carter making his way down the aisle. James Parker Sheffield via Storyful

Former U.S. president Jimmy Carter shook the hands of every passenger on a flight headed to Washington from Atlanta, Georgia, on June 8. Video shared by passenger James Parker Sheffield shows the 92-year-old Carter making his way down the aisle. James Parker Sheffield via Storyful