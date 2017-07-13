Jet was within 100 feet of hitting 2 planes in San Francisco

Departing and parked aircraft intersect at San Francisco International Airport, Tuesday, July 11, 2017, in San Francisco. An Air Canada Airbus A320 was cleared to land on one of the runways at the San Francisco airport just before midnight on Friday, July 7, when the pilot "inadvertently" lined up with the taxiway, which runs parallel to the runway. There were other aircraft lined up on the taxiway waiting for departure when the incident occurred. Marcio Jose Sanchez AP Photo